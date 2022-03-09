Concepts Once Again Partners With Nike on an Air Max 1 Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Longtime partners Concepts and Nike have joined forces yet again, and just like their most recent project, the duo is dropping a new iteration of the classic Air Max 1.

Hot on the heels of last week’s Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 “Mellow” release, the Boston-bred boutique and the sportswear giant teamed up for another nostalgia-driven Air Max 1 arriving exclusively at Concepts before week’s end.

According to Concepts, this “Heavy” iteration of the classic running sneaker pays homage to the Woodstock music festival that took place in August 1969 and the outfits that the attendees were wearing throughout the event. The style features a predominantly faded denim upper that’s coupled with a tiger camo mudguard and a bandana-inspired heel counter. Similar to the Previous “Mellow” colorway, the midsole incorporates a “mud” speckled design that represents the look after attending a concert.

The Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 “Heavy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Concepts

In addition to the Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 “Heavy” release, the boutique is also releasing a special set of tiger camo apparel that channels the ’60s aesthetic similar to the sneaker.

“Looking at photos from late ‘60s music festivals, I’m always fascinated by the style. In some respects, it’s so different from where we are today. However, in it I see some of what became the building blocks of contemporary streetwear,” Deon Point, Concepts’ creative director, said about the project. “With this version of the Air Max 1, we really wanted to highlight all the different fabrics that were visible through the sea of festival attendees.”

The Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 “Heavy” will be released this Saturday at Cncpts.com and at Concepts stores for $170.

In related news, the “Mellow” colorway is also releasing again this Saturday via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET.