Concepts and Nike Are Dropping an Air Max 1 Collab For Air Max Day

Concepts and Nike have teamed up once again, and just like their most recent project, the duo is giving a classic Air Max shoe a new look.

After delivering the “Mellow” and “Heavy” iterations this month, the Boston-bred boutique and the sportswear giant are releasing their music festival-inspired Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 “Far Out” collab before week’s end.

According to Concepts, the forthcoming style will reference the Northern California Folk-Rock Festival during the ’60s. The sneaker collab features a combination of bandana, cowhide, and woven material panels throughout the upper as a nod to the outfits worn by the performers at the music festival. Additional details on the shoe include a striped Swoosh branding on the lateral side and a “Flower Power” Swoosh on the medial portion. A semi-speckled midsole and a tan rubber outsole complete the look of the collab.

The Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 “Far Out” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Concepts

In addition to the sneaker, Concepts is releasing a special “Far Out” apparel collection that includes matching hoodies, t-shirts, and accessories.

“There’s no denying the cultural impact of Haight-Ashbury. The styles of the ‘60s and ‘70s seemed to hit peak there,” Concepts creative director Deon Point said about the collab. “With the ‘Far Out,’ we’re able to showcase the furthest reach of our imagination too.”

The Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 “Far Out” collection will be released this Saturday on Air Max Day (March 26) exclusively at Concepts.com and at Concepts stores. The shoe will retail for $170.