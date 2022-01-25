Concepts’ Creative Director Teases Possible Nike Air Max 1 Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Concepts and Nike have delivered several acclaimed sneaker collaborations over the years and it appears that the duo has another must-have project in the works.

The Boston-bred boutique’s creative director Deon Point has shared an image on Instagram yesterday of an unreleased Nike Air Max 1 style that’s expected to be designed in collab with Concepts. “Makes no difference what group I’m in,” Point wrote for the caption of the post.

The forthcoming iteration of the classic Nike running silhouette sports a bevy of mismatched panels throughout the entirety of the upper including light blue denim on the quarter panels and toe box. The heel counter is equipped with a black and white paisley pattern while texts appear on the ankle collar. Adding to the wild design is a trio of hues covering the Swoosh, an olive canvas mudguard and a burgundy tongue and velvet shoelaces. Completing the look is a speckled design on the white-based midsole and a purple outsole. The sneakers are pictured alongside a special shoebox, which features the aforementioned prints and patterns on the Nike branding.

Prior to the release of this purported Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 collab, both entities have come together to deliver several special iterations of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s signature basketball shoe. In addition, Concepts and Nike SB dropped a series of lobster-inspired Dunk Lows.

Despite the early look from Point on Instagram, release details for this purported Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 collabs have not yet been revealed by the retailer or the brand.