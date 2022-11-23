Verdy Chats Curating ComplexCon 2022, Culture & Bringing Back Vick

ComplexCon returned this fall to unite the worlds of art and streetwear. This year, the festival — which ran from Nov. 19-20 in Long Beach, Calif. — was creatively curated by Verdy, featuring displays, exhibitions and booths by brands that excite and inspire him. The Japanese graphic designer (and founder behind Girls Don’t Cry and Wasted Youth) designed the event with innovation in mind.

“Being the art director of ComplexCon has always been a dream of mine, so I was super excited when I got the offer during the pandemic,” Verdy tells FN in an exclusive email interview. “Aside from bringing established legends of Japan, I wanted to offer a platform for the emerging brands that have yet to catch the spotlight they deserve.”

Verdy at ComplexCon 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of ComplexCon

Verdy’s additions to ComplexCon included a performance by Kenzo’s new artistic director Nigo, as well as an exhibit on the Asian diaspora’s involvement in sneaker culture. He also featured booths and displays with new products to purchase from brands including Awake NY, Undercover, Agnes Kruel, Youth Loser, Boys in Toyland and YAGI.

“Now that the world feels more connected, it seems like the moment to help showcase the friends and family around me,” Verdy said.

Though Verdy had numerous ComplexCon highlights this year, he was most excited to showcase Nigo and Jun Takahashi’s booth, where the duo brought back the varsity jacket style from their Last Orgy collaboration — regarded, per Verdy, as “an undeniable grail in the Ura-Harajuku movement.” He also introduced a new ComplexCon mascot: Vick, a half-rabbit, half-panda creature that’s been a longtime symbol in his work over the years.

Verdy at ComplexCon 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of ComplexCon

Overall, Verdy hopes ComplexCon was seen by attendees as an enjoyable, one-of-a-kind experience.

“This is my version of a streetwear Disneyland,” he said, “and I want guests to feel inspired at every turn and take away moments that last forever.”