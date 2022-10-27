Comme des Garcons Just Dropped Its Monochromatic New Balance 550 Collabs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Out of nowhere, Comme des Garçons and New Balance just dropped their New Balance 550 collab in two distinct colorways and for fans who are looking to get their hands on the collab, they should act fast.

The high-end clothing store Dover Street Market announced on Instagram yesterday that the Japanese fashion company and the Boston-based sportswear brand’s latest 550 sneaker collab is now available for purchase on its website and in-store.

The Comme des Garçons x New Balance 550 collab is available in two contrasting black and white-based makeups. Unlike standard versions of the 550 model, this collaborative set features special “CdGH” branding on the heel and co-branded details on the footbed. Each pair is equipped with a premium leather upper overlay panels and is paired with a breathable mesh base. Both styles feature a white rubber midsole and a black outsole.

At the time of publication, the black-based makeup of the Comme des Garçons x New Balance 550 collab is available in a men’s size 8 while the white pair is available in men’s sizes 8 and 9.

The Comme des Garçons x New Balance 550 styles are available now at doverstreetmarket.com and at the Dover Street Market store in New York. Each pair comes with a $265 price tag.

In related New Balance news, images of JJJJound’s forthcoming New Balance 991 sneaker collab have emerged on social media.

