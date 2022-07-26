A Pair of Comme des Garçons x Converse One Star Styles Are Releasing This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Longtime partners Comme des Garçons and Converse have a new sneaker collab coming this week.

After delivering their Chuck 70 “Red Midsole” collection in March, the Japanese fashion label and the footwear brand have joined forces once again to deliver a new set of One Star styles before the week’s end.

This is the first time that the duo has collaborated on the One Star since their partnership formed over 12 years ago and it features all the same details that sneaker fans are used to seeing on their previous drops. The shoe comes in white or black-based color schemes, with both Comme des Garçons’ Play heart logo and the Converse star logo in red at the midfoot of the lateral side. Breaking up the style are white shoelaces while a vulcanized tooling cushions the underfoot.

The medial side of the Comme des Garçons x Converse One Star. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

“A collaboration 12 years and running brings the heart and eyes logo to the One Star for the first time. The limited-edition style pairs the infamous graphic with a matching red star, uniting a go-to sneaker for independents with an iconic symbol of creative expression. The design stays otherwise true to the silhouette’s timeless look, punctuating a minimalist palette and classic canvas construction with contrast pinstripes and heel stays,” Converse wrote for the product description of the collab.

The Comme des Garçons x Converse One Star collection will be released on Thursday at Converse.com at 11 a.m. ET. The sneakers will retail for $140 each.

The lateral side of the Comme des Garçons x Converse One Star. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse