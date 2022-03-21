×
Comme des Garcons Adds a Red Midsole to Its New Converse Chuck 70 Collab

By Victor Deng
Comme des Garçons x Converse Chuck 70 'Red Midsole'
Comme des Garçons and Converse are back with a new sneaker collab.

Both the multi-brand retailer Dover Street Market and Converse confirmed via their release calendars that a new series of Comme des Garçons x Converse Chuck 70 styles will hit shelves before week’s end.

The new set of styles will include two high and low-top iterations of the classic lifestyle shoe in black and white-based makeups. All four pairs feature Comme des Garçons’ signature heart logo stamped on the lateral portion of the upper while Converse’s All-Star patch is embroidered on the medial side. For the first time ever, red accents cover the midsoles of the collab. Rounding out the look are sail shoelaces along with a matching toe cap, and co-branded footbeds.

Comme des Garçons x Converse Chuck 70 'Red Midsole'
“After 12 years of an iconic partnership, we’re celebrating the young creatives who push the boundaries of culture through art, music and skateboarding. Featuring a first-ever red foxing and odes to collaboration’s heritage, this bold new design is made for those who follow their heart – and their own footsteps. The Converse x CDG PLAY legacy continues. A new street icon is born,” Converse wrote for the product description of Comme des Garcons’ new Chuck 70 collabs.

The new set of Comme des Garçons x Converse Chuck 70 styles will be released this Thursday at Converse.com and at Doverstreetmarket.com. Each pair will come with a $150 price tag.

Comme des Garçons x Converse Chuck 70 'Red Midsole'
Comme des Garçons x Converse Chuck 70 'Red Midsole'
