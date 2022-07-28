Columbia Goes Galactic with New ‘Star Wars’ Comic Book Drop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Columbia’s latest “Star Wars”-inspired line leans into the series’ comic book legacy for a punchy graphic drop.

The outdoor brand’s new $45-$75 Outer Rim drop — inspired by the saga’s various planets and environments — feature three limited-edition tops, specifically designed for men, women and children. Each features a multicolored “Super Tamiami” print of comic imagery of characters R2-D2, Han Solo and Chewbacca, layered beneath white outlines of sport fish. Additionally, every piece includes Columbia’s signature UPF 40 sun protection and sweat-resistant Omni-Wick material for additional comfort and safety in the outdoors.

The men’s top features a classic button-up silhouette covered in the aforementioned print. Adding a sharpness to the piece is a pointed collar, as well as a mesh upper lining.

Columbia’s Outer Rim “Super Tamiami” men’s shirt. CREDIT: Courtesy of Columbia Sportswear

Similarly, the kids’ shirt features a similar printed button-up silhouette. However, the print is enlarged for a wider graphic pattern — though the two do match together.

Columbia’s Outer Rim “Super Tamiami” youth’s shirt. CREDIT: Courtesy of Columbia Sportswear

Though it features the same print, the women’s shirt within the galactic-themed capsule includes a sleeveless silhouette with stitching closures on each opening. Aside from the different shape, all elements of the shirt remain the same as the rest of the capsule collection.

Columbia’s Outer Rim “Super Tamiami” women’s shirt. CREDIT: Courtesy of Columbia Sportswear

You can shop the latest Columbia Sportswear Outer Rim drop on the brand’s website on July 29.

Columbia’s line of collaborations notably features “Star Wars” within its’ Outer Rim line. However, the brand has also tapped a range of brands and creatives to co-launch additional lines over the years, including Madhappy, Bubba Wallace, Bait, Beams and Atmos.

“Star Wars” itself has also faced a cultural resurgence in the fashion scene in recent years, partnering on collaborative collections with Ugg, Adidas and DC Shoes.

