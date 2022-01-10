Images of a New Clot x Nike Dunk High Collab Surfaced

It appears that Clot and Nike have a new collaboration on the way.

After delivering several sneaker projects last year including a three-way LDWaffle collab with Sacai, the Hong Kong-based streetwear brand and the sportswear giant are expected to release a special Dunk High collab soon.

A first look at the purported project was shared by sneaker leak social media @Apolloluo1976 on Instagram last month, which revealed a metallic silver nylon upper throughout the entirety of the upper including on the overlay panels as well as the Swoosh branding on the sides. The shoe also features co-branding on the tongue tag that confirms this iteration was designed in partnership with Clot. Rounding out the design are white shoelaces, a white midsole and a matching rubber outsole.

In addition to the shoes, the images reveal the accompanying shoebox that’s decorated with special graphics, Chinese lettering, and logos.

Clot and Nike began their longstanding partnership in 2006 with the release of their Air Max 1 “Kiss of Death” collab. Last year, the duo revisited the now-coveted style with the updated Air Max 1 “K.O.D.” in celebration of their storied relationship.

Although @Apolloluo1976 shared a first look at the shoe on Instagram, the release has not been confirmed by Clot and Nike.

In related Nike Dunk news, there are several more Nike Dunk collabs that are expected to hit shelves soon. This includes a new style from both Cactus Plant Flea Market and Union LA after images of their purported sneaker projects surfaced on social media.