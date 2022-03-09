Clot Gives the Nike Dunk a Futuristic Makeover With Latest Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Clot has tapped longtime collaborator Nike for its latest project. This time, the duo has come together to deliver a futuristic take on the acclaimed Dunk.

The Hong Kong-based brand and the sportswear giant announced that its latest Nike Dunk High “Flux” collab is releasing in mid-March.

According to Clot, the brand’s founder and creative director Edison Chen referenced Yin-Yang’s philosophy of fluidity and harmony for the inspiration behind the sneaker’s design as the “Flux” moniker refers to a continuous change or movement.

The Clot x Nike Dunk High “Flux” collab features a tonal silver color scheme predominantly on the lenticular design of the upper, which creates an optical illusion at every angle of the shoe. Tying the brands together is the co-branded tongue tag while white shoelaces and the tonal white tooling give the collab a sleek execution.

The Clot x Nike Dunk High “Flux” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Clot

“The original concept was infusing a Yin and Yang philosophy of black and white. It’s predominantly silver right now, but actually, the ends of the spectrum are white and black, and the mixture of those in the middle is what causes this chrome-like silver effect on the shoe,” Edison Chen said about the collab.

The Clot x Nike Dunk High “Flux” collab will be released on March 18 at Juicestore.com and at Juice stores globally. The shoe retails for $150.

In related Nike news, Concepts has teamed up with Nike on a new Air Max 1 style that’s inspired by the Woodstock music festival.