Clot’s New Jordan Delta 2 Collab Is Inspired by the Air Jordan 13 ‘Flint’

Frequent collaborators Clot and Jordan Brand have joined forces yet again and for their latest project, the duo is collaborating on a lifestyle shoe for the first time ever.

After giving the acclaimed Nike Dunk High a metallic silver upgrade in March, the Hong Kong-based brand and Michael Jordan’s namesake brand are dressing the popular Jordan Delta 2 lifestyle shoe in a colorway that’s inspired by the classic Air Jordan 13 “Flint.”

According to Clot, this project is inspired by one of Clot founder and creative director Edison Chen’s favorite Jordan silhouettes, which is the Jordan 13. The signature “Flint” mesh overlay panels on the Jordan 13 appears on the upper of the Clot x Air Jordan Delta 2 collab while white leather is used on the toe and gray suede on the heel counter. The hologram that’s typically featured on the ankle collar of the Jordan 13 appears in the form of the hangtag for this Jordan Delta 2 collab. Completing the look is a full-length React-cushioned midsole and a white rubber outsole.

The Clot x Air Jordan Delta 2 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Clot

“I thought working on this silhouette would be a nice break from doing performance-related sneakers, especially with the Jordan brand. A lot of people are buying sneakers and leaving them at home. I want to make a sneaker that people use,” CLOT founder and creative director Edison Chen said. “You can wear it and do whatever you want.”

The Clot x Air Jordan Delta 2 collab is launching at Clot.com and at Juice stores globally on Sept. 2. The sneaker will retail for $160.