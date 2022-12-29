Lunar New Year 2023 Fashion & Footwear ‘Year of the Rabbit’ Collections Include Gucci, New Balance & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The Year of the Rabbit, the latest iteration of the Chinese Lunar New Year, signifies beauty and calm — both of which can be seen in new collection from brands celebrating the occasion.

This year, the luck signified by the rabbit — as well as the sweetly optimistic animal itself — served as inspiration to numerous labels. New Balance’s upcoming unisex sneaker and athleisure range features the New Year’s signature red hues, as does a vibrant Proenza Schouler capsule line and a Rosso red-themed Valentino collection that spotlights creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s vibrant shoes and ready-to-wear. Meanwhile, rabbits themselves can be seen in numerous forms, including playful pearls on Charles & Keith’s shoes and handbags and colorful prints in a wide-spanning Gucci capsule — featuring an eclectic mix of mules, sneakers, loafers and slippers.

From the eclectic to the elegant, discover all of the newest Lunar New Year collections for 2023’s Year of the Rabbit below.

Dec. 29, 2022: Vans celebrates 2023’s Year of the Rabbit in a collaboration with Billy’s in Tokyo for a special Slip-On collection via Vault by Vans. The Japanese sneaker and apparel boutique announced on Instagram this week of its “Year of the Rabbit” collection releasing exclusively at its stores.

Dec. 28, 2022: Gucci’s newest Lunar New Year collection is taking a psychedelic approach for the Year of the Rabbit. Across mens, womens and children’s lines, the capsule features numerous colors and prints across a range of product categories. Womenswear features neutral and multicolored floral, paisley and “GG” monogrammed prints across skirts, dresses, knitwear and a variety of heeled mules, loafers and sneakers. Meanwhile, the men’s collection features similarly eclectic patterns across athleisure, sneakers, loafers and slippers — plus a unisex range of handbags, scarves, sunglasses, watches, hats, pillows and rugs. The collection is complete with a playful children’s collection of rabbit-themed T-shirts, athleisure and dresses, plus two sneakers and a quilted Mary Jane flat. The accompanying campaign by Max Siedentopf features an equally vibrant flower garden, where models dressed in the collection lounge and play with rabbits.

Ranging from $220-$8,700, the collection is now available in select Gucci boutiques and on the brand’s website.

Gucci’s slingback pumps from its 2023 Lunar New Year collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

Dec. 28, 2022: New Balance has released a sporty collection for the 2023 Lunar New Year. Launching on Dec. 30, the line spotlights the brand’s signature sneakers in unisex sizing. Its staple 574 sneakers are cast in respective palettes of crimson and tan, while the perforated BB550’s are cast in monochrome white and tan palettes. The sneaker selection is complete with 9060’s in a paneled beige and gray and a zinc-purple palette, while the 2002R sneaker gets a makeover in both brown and gray hues. Cream, red and tan hues of the brand’s signature sweatshirts and hoodies rounds out the $80-$150 collection, which will launch on New Balance’s website.

New Balance’s 574 sneakers for the 2023 Lunar New Year. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Dec. 28, 2022: Louis Vuitton has launched a festive Lunar New Year collection this month, spotlighting gift-worthy clothing and accessories. On the ready-to-wear front, the brand has included a jet-black ribbed turtleneck sweater, as well as a multi-pocket-accented collared shirt and logo-embossed jacket. The line also includes a coordinating leather belt, as well as dark aviator and oversized sunglasses styles. Rounding out the line is a selection of delicate Vuitton fine jewelry, featuring its rounded B Blossom-themed pendant necklace, drop earrings and rings in gold, cornelian and sparkling diamonds. The $690-$11,100 collection is currently available on Vuitton’s website.

Louis Vuitton’s B-Blossom earrings for the 2023 Lunar New Year. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Dec. 28, 2022: Charles & Keith ‘s newest Lunar New Year collection is highlighting the Year of the Rabbit in whimsical fashion across its signature shoes and handbags. Pink, green, cream and black tweeds are embellished with sweet pearlescent rabbits across women’s buckled slides, slip-on sneakers and Mary Jane flats — as well as a set of girls’ low-top sneakers. The same color palette and embellishments are seen across a new pearl-handle clutch and tweed shoulder bag. There’s also a variety of cream and navy leather wallets and handbags, fully covered with intricate nature illustration prints. The affordable collection, retailing from $46-$113, is now live on Charles & Keith’s website.

Charles & Keith’s Lunar New Year womens’ sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Charles & Keith

Dec. 28, 2022: Valentino has released a brand-new Lunar New Year collection celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, highlighting its signature Valentino Rosso red. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli has splashed the vibrant tone across a variety of ready-to-wear pieces and handbags covered in his Toile Iconographe logo pattern, including a dress, skirt, bralette, shorts, tote, bucket bag, bucket hat and two jackets. A matte hue is also presented in three crossbody bags, a jacket, shorts, a sweater, a skirt and two dresses, as well as red crystals across Valentino’s delicate gold VLogo jewelry. The line’s shoe offerings feature similarly bold Tan-Go low-heeled pumps, Mary Jane flats and knee-high Toile Iconographe boots. The collection, which ranges from 1,800 Yuan (around $258 USD) to 36,000 Yuan (around $5,159 USD), is now available on Valentino’s Chinese website.

Valentino’s Tan-Go Lunar New Year pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

Dec. 28, 2022: Proenza Schouler White Label is seeing red for its 2022 Lunar New Year capsule collection. Designed by Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the line features a scarlet and black color palette across key White Label pieces, including pleated skirts, sleeveless sweaters and knit cardigans. Retailing from $450-$595, the collection is now available on Proenza Schouler’s website.