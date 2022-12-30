Cheez-It’s Apparel Collection Is the ‘Cheesiest’ Choice for Bowl Season

It’s Cheez-It Bowl season and the snacks brand has the perfect apparel for game day inspired by the world’s cheesiest cracker.

The Bowl season is in full swing, with the most recent match taking place in San Antonio, Texas on Dec. 29. The Valero Alamo bowl saw the Washington Huskies come out on top against the Texas Longhorns in a 27 to 20 victory. The game followed up the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Fla. on the same day against Florida State Seminoles and Oklahoma Sooners with a win for the Seminoles. The college football playoff national championship will round out bowl season and will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Jan. 9, 2023.

Cheez-It is making sure its fans feel their “cheeziest” thanks to a merch collection released in Aug. of 2021 perfect for cheering on your favorite football team, including a pair of cotton socks that are “soft, like a nice slice of brie.”

Aiming at elevating your shoe game, the pair comes in a bright red, to match the box the crackers, and is speckled with motifs of the bright orange cheese snack mirroring the look of an argyle pattern.

Cheez-It Sweater CREDIT: Cheez-It

Along with the whimsical socks, the Cheez-It collection also features a yellow crewneck in a multitude of sizes made of a “remarkably” soft sponge fleece perfect for daily wear or just lounging around.

Other items include collaborative Skullcandy over-the-ear headphones, a plush throw blanket, a Cheez-It apron, and a can koozie that acts as a cool, insulating blanket for your drinks. Many items in the 15-piece Cheez-It collection have sold out already including their bucket hat, wine tumbler, hoodie and slouchy beanie among other things.

Cheez-It Bucket Hat CREDIT: Cheez-It

The brand also created what they called a “super toasty” bundle priced at a $139.99 value that also sold out quickly. The limited offer bundle consisted of a one-size-fits-most onesie featuring a graphic Cheez-It inspired print made of a polyester and spandex blend along with a large fleece blanket made of 100% recycled fibers, and ultra comfy crew socks similar to the ones mentioned earlier, but with a more maximalist design.

Cheez-It Onesie CREDIT: Cheez-It

The cheesy collection is still available to purchase on the Cheez-It website.

Originally titled the Blockbuster Bowl, the game was born in Miami, Florida, in 1990 and thrived in its first year with a marquee matchup between Penn State and Florida State which drew more than 74,000 fans. After moving to Orlando in 2001, the game has continued to be successful, with several different title sponsors throughout the years. In 2020 Cheez-It signed a multi-year agreement with Florida Citrus Sports to be the new title sponsor of the game.

