Crocs and Carrots Once Again Collaborate on Orange-Colored Clogs

Crocs and Carrots have collaborated yet again on a new set of clogs, but unlike their first drop, the latest pairing will also include matching apparel.

The Anwar Carrots-helmed streetwear brand and footwear company announced their latest team-up today, and the project will feature the revival of their popular orange-colored Classic Clog from 2020 alongside the new “Soil” colorway of the clog.

According to the brands, the new brown-based Carrots x Crocs Clog “Soil” colorway draws inspiration from a technique that involves grounding or electrically reconnecting one to the earth. In addition, the shoe also features earth-inspired details along with six removable Jibbitz charms for personalization. The “Carrots” iteration of the clog will don a predominantly orange color scheme that’s paired with green ankle straps and special Jibbitz.

The latest collab between Carrots and Crocs will also include a set of matching apparel ranging from a co-branded hoodie and sweatpants in both the “Carrot” and “Soil” makeups and will be available in kids and adult sizing.

The Carrots x Crocs collection will be released this Friday at 12 p.m. ET exclusively at projectgreenhouse.com and the Greenhouse app. The capsule will also see a wider release on February 23 at crocs.com and at select Foot Locker stores. Pricing for the collab will range from $35 to $80.

The Carrots x Crocs Classic Clog collab in “Soil.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

In related Crocs news, the footwear brand has also teamed up with candy company Sweethearts to deliver a special iteration of the Classic Clog that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day.