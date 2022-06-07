Cardi B x Reebok Get ‘Enchanted’ in New Collab With Bold Sneaker Colors & Reworked Styles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B and Reebok are teaming up on another collaboration. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker confirmed the news via Instagram with a behind-the-scenes video from her photoshoot with the brand. The collection, called “Let Me Be…Enchanted,” emphasizes her over-the-top style and captivating energy with a new range of footwear and apparel in bright hues with exaggerated details and luxurious materials.

The two-part collaboration includes the reworked the Classic Leather and now introduces the Classic Leather x Cardi B V2. Key elements differentiating this iteration of the model feature both the upper’s vector graphic and back heel tab in an oversized form and an exaggerated lug outsole.

Found in a striking “Ultra Berry,” the pair matches a faux fur jacket releasing alongside it. Additionally, Cardi added her own touch to the Freestyle Hi to now present the Freestyle Hi Cardi, which has transparent straps and her signature tongue graphic. The silhouette is dressed in three enchanting colors of “Glass Blue,” “Quartz Rose” and “Moonstone.” Wrapping up the first part of the collection is the Cardi Leotard 2-in-2, a combination of a pastel blue unitard and matching bandeau.

The new collaboration marks the rapper’s fourth season with the athletic retailer, following a series of successful launches last year, including a capsule inspired by the rapper’s hometown, New York City, and a footwear line called “Mommy & Me,” inspired by her three-year-old daughter Kulture.

The “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection is set to release on June 17, with the Classic Leather x Cardi B V2. As for the Freestyle Hi Cardi and Cardi Leotard 2-in-2, Reebok.com will have the styles available at $90 and $75.