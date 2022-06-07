×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Cardi B x Reebok Get ‘Enchanted’ in New Collab With Bold Sneaker Colors & Reworked Styles

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
cardi-b-reebok-collab-2
Cardi B’s Best Shoe Style
Cardi B’s Best Shoe Style
Cardi B’s Best Shoe Style
Cardi B’s Best Shoe Style
View Gallery 16 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B and Reebok are teaming up on another collaboration. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker confirmed the news via Instagram with a behind-the-scenes video from her photoshoot with the brand. The collection, called “Let Me Be…Enchanted,” emphasizes her over-the-top style and captivating energy with a new range of footwear and apparel in bright hues with exaggerated details and luxurious materials.

The two-part collaboration includes the reworked the Classic Leather and now introduces the Classic Leather x Cardi B V2. Key elements differentiating this iteration of the model feature both the upper’s vector graphic and back heel tab in an oversized form and an exaggerated lug outsole.

Found in a striking “Ultra Berry,” the pair matches a faux fur jacket releasing alongside it. Additionally, Cardi added her own touch to the Freestyle Hi to now present the Freestyle Hi Cardi, which has transparent straps and her signature tongue graphic. The silhouette is dressed in three enchanting colors of “Glass Blue,” “Quartz Rose” and “Moonstone.” Wrapping up the first part of the collection is the Cardi Leotard 2-in-2, a combination of a pastel blue unitard and matching bandeau.

Related

Priyanka Chopra Puts Trendy Finish on Thigh-High Slit Skirt & Breezy Blouse With White Sneakers In Paris

Done Deals: Oofos Partners With Cape Cod Baseball League for the 2022 Summer Season + More

Bella Hadid Is Sporty-Chic in Striped Jacket, Biker Shorts & Sneakers

The new collaboration marks the rapper’s fourth season with the athletic retailer, following a series of successful launches last year, including a capsule inspired by the rapper’s hometown, New York City, and a footwear line called “Mommy & Me,” inspired by her three-year-old daughter Kulture.

The “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection is set to release on June 17, with the Classic Leather x Cardi B V2. As for the Freestyle Hi Cardi and Cardi Leotard 2-in-2, Reebok.com will have the styles available at $90 and $75.

See Cardi B’s Glam Style Evolution Through the Years

TOMS Sponsored By TOMS

Building Business to Improve Lives

TOMS discusses its approach to mental health awareness and female empowerment through impact initiatives in the footwear segment.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad