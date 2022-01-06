Images of Cactus Plant Flea Market’s Next Nike Collab Surfaced

Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike may have another must-have sneaker collaboration dropping soon.

After putting its spin on several iconic Nike silhouettes in the past few years, the streetwear label and the sportswear giant will soon deliver a new version of the fan-favorite Dunk Low after images of the collab were shared by @Teddyssole on Instagram yesterday.

Cactus Plant Flea Market’s take on the Dunk Low is equipped with a predominantly suede upper that features geometrical stitching throughout the underlay along with an updated eyestay design to accommodate the thick shoelaces. The collab also features an elevated ankle collar, co-branding on the tongue, and a large Swoosh logo on the sides that extends down the hairy suede midsole. The sneaker also comes with a brown dustbag featuring a Yin and Yang and “Just do it” embroidery at the center.

Although images of the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low collab have surfaced on social media, the release details for the sneaker project have yet to be announced by the collaborators.

Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike’s most recent collab dropped in Nov. 2020 with the release of their Swarovski crystal-covered Dunk Lows. During that same year, the brands dropped their Air Force 1 Low collab via the Nike by You platform, which allowed fans to customize the collab with special lettering on the upper.

In related Nike Dunk news, Union LA also has its own Nike Dunk Low collab that’s slated to release this year after a first look at the shoe surfaced on social media.