Cactus Plant Flea Market Announces Collab With McDonald’s

McDonald’s has teamed up with a popular streetwear brand for its latest collab.

Fresh off of launching chicken nuggets-inspired boots this month, the fast food company announced yesterday that it has joined forces with Cactus Plant Flea Market for a collaborative meal, toys, and apparel. The label confirmed the partnership on Instagram and captioned the post “the cactus plant flea market box @mcdonalds october 3 #ad.”

The latest Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald’s collab features a special meal box that comes in a special box and collaborative toys. In addition, co-branded merch will be available via the McDonald’s app including a t-shirt, a hoodie and a chair.

“Cactus Plant Flea Market is a fashion label crafting original streetwear with signature dye treatments and lettering. Some pieces are hand-embroidered, and a select few feature the character of Cactus Buddy!, included in the set of four coveted collectibles,” McDonald’s wrote about its new collab with Cactus Plant Flea Market.

The Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald’s collab.

Cactus Plant Flea Market has recently collaborated with Nike in 2021 to deliver a new Swarovski crystals-covered Dunk Low. In addition, the streetwear label also has a new set of Dunk collabs on the way including one pair that resembles the look of the “Grinch.”

The Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald’s collab will be available via the McDonald’s app and at select McDonald’s locations starting on Oct. 3. The collab will conclude on Oct. 30.