Bratz Dolls Get LGBTQ Pride Makeover With Girlfriendz in Rainbow Boots & Protest Signs

In celebration of Pride Month, Bratz teamed up with LGBTQ designer JimmyPaul to create a special edition collector 2-pack featuring girlfriendz, Roxxi and Nevra.

For the first time ever, the iconic figures are stepping out and coming out at the Stilesville Pride rally. The passionate dynamic duo is fighting for and celebrating love in all forms. The 2-pack will be coupled with a $25,000 donation through MGA Cares to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ youth.

Bratz collaborates with LGBTQ designer JimmyPaul on special edition collector CREDIT: Target

The special edition collection features Roxxi & Nevra in their proudest Pride parade looks. Roxxi wears a 2-piece jacket and skirt with a JimmyPaul tie front ringer tee underneath, rainbow faux fur boots and LGBTQ+ buttons on her hat, skirt and socks. Nevra wears an asymmetrical glitter top with flared pants and printed Bratz graphics, a full-length faux fur rainbow coat and shoes that are adorned with the Progress flag.

The back of the packaging folds open to reveal a beautiful rainbow and also includes a window so Roxxi and Nevra can be flipped around for display. The set also has an array of accessories such as two protest signs, a heart-shaped fan, megaphone, water bottle, champagne bottle and glasses, bracelets, hair clips, doll stands and a certificate of authenticity.

An exclusive and limited-edition JimmyPaul collection will also be available to purchase, with exact replicas of the dolls’ looks in adult sizes. Fans can shop ’60s ringer-tees, groovy jumpsuits, and of course, the aforementioned, rainbow fur coat. Bratz will also release content highlighting fan stories of self-acceptance as well as “Talking Bratz” episodes featuring a CGI Bratz version of JimmyPaul.