Reebok Taps Brain Dead to Reimagine the Classic Shaqnosis Sneaker

Brain Dead has remixed a classic Reebok signature basketball shoe of retired NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal.

The streetwear brand and the heritage athletic company revealed their collaborative Shaqnosis today, a sneaker that Reebok said “looks deep into the mystical realm of creativity.” Describing the collab further, Reebok said the shoe is a mix of “the surreal and the functional” that was designed “to create something that steps out of the everyday and into the great beyond.”

This collaboration employs several textures and colors on the hypnotizing silhouette. Brain Dead added its signature fuzzy felt to the uppers of the Shaqnosis on side panels, the laces and the branding on the tongue. Also, the streetwear brand opted to use an ecru hue for the uppers, and added hits of green and blue.

The Brain Dead x Reebok Shaqnosis will retail for $160 and arrive via Wearebraindead.com, Brain Dead Studios Fairfax and Brain Dead Sunset on Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. PT. A wider release is slated for Dec. 1 on Reebok.com and with select retailers.

Reebok has been busy with collaborations as of late. For instance, Reebok revealed its retro basketball footwear collection with Warner Bros. this month that’s inspired by iconic DC characters Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman. The DC x Reebok range will be released on Dec. 2 via Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers.

Also revealed this month is Reebok’s new collaboration with boutique retail standout Bait that’s inspired by the beloved manga series “Astro Boy.” The range utilized the Instapump Fury Zone and Hurrikaze 2 sneakers, and was released on Nov. 19 via Reebok.com, Baitme.com and at select Reebok retailers.

Brain Dead x Reebok Shaqnosis. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The back of the Brain Dead x Reebok Shaqnosis. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Brain Dead x Reebok Shaqnosis outsole. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

A look from above the Brain Dead x Reebok Shaqnosis. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok