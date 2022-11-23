Bodega Will Release Its New Balance 9060 ‘Age of Discovery’ Collaboration in December

Frequent New Balance collaborator Bodega has reimagined the athletic brand’s 9060 sneaker.

Next month, the boutique retailer will deliver its New Balance 9060 “Age of Discovery,” a look that Bodega said via statement uses the palette of its 990v3 collaboration with the brand as a launchpad.

The look employs different hues of blue that Bodega explained “emphasizes the texture and form of the upper,” which is executed in suede with mesh underneath. Bodega also added “muddy earth tones” to the uppers, which the retailer said also doubles as “textural relief.” Other bold colors on the shoe include purple on the plastic eyelets and medial and heel embroidery, and highlighter yellow on the tongue.

The New Balance 9060 sneaker features elements the 99X series including the sway bars that are taken from the 990, as well as dual-density midsole cushioning utilizing its renowned Abzorb and SBS platforms.

The Bodega x New Balance 9060 “Age of Discovery” will arrive Dec. 10 via Bdgastore.com and will retail for $180.

In addition to the sneakers, Bodega will release collaborative apparel with New Balance including a Pocket Tee, an Everyday Tee, a Pullover Mock Neck Fleece, an Elbow Patch Hoodie and a 2-In-1 Zip Off Utility Pant. The apparel ranges in price from $45 to $130.

The lateral side of the Bodega x New Balance 9060 “Age of Discovery.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Bodega

The medial side of the Bodega x New Balance 9060 “Age of Discovery.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Bodega

The heels of the Bodega x New Balance 9060 “Age of Discovery.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Bodega

The tongue of the Bodega x New Balance 9060 “Age of Discovery.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Bodega

The Bodega x New Balance 9060 “Age of Discovery” outsole. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bodega