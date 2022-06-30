Bodega’s Next New Balance Collab Is Releasing in Mid-July

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Frequent collaborative partners Bodega and New Balance have a new sneaker project in the works.

The Boston-based boutique has announced on Instagram this week that has joined forces with the Boston sportswear company for summer ’22 to deliver their New Balance 574 “Legacy” pack in July.

The Bodega x New Balance 574 collection will feature two bold colorways of the shoe including in blue and yellow. The sneakers feature a breathable mesh-based upper and is coupled with premium hairy suede overlay panels. Breaking up the look is the opposite pair’s main hue dressing the sock liner, along with special Bodega branding appearing on the tongue tag. Rounding out the design is a silver ‘N’ branding on the sides, cream-colored shoelaces, and a white Encap-cushioned midsole.

In addition to the sneakers, the latest collab between Bodega and New Balance will include matching apparel including a gray sweatsuit.

Bodega and New Balance have a long history of collaborating on sneakers and their most notable project came in April 2019 with the Bodega x New Balance 997S “No Days Off” collab. Sizes of the aforementioned shoe are reselling on the secondary marketplace for upwards of $2,000.

Bodega first released its latest New Balance 574 collection in Paris on June 23 but the boutique announced on Instagram that the capsule will be available on July 15 at Bdgastore.com and at Bodega stores. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the pieces has not yet been revealed by the parties involved.

