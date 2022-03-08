Bodega Reimagines a Pair of Hoka Shoes Using Fall in the Northeast as Inspiration

Over the years, Bodega has reimagined footwear from industry heavyweights Nike, New Balance and several others. Now, the boutique retailer can add Hoka to its list of collaboration partners.

Arriving before month’s end is a two-shoe collab between Bodega and Hoka that will feature remixed iterations of the Kaha Low GTX trail hiker and the Ora Recovery Slide. The limited-edition collection, according to Hoka, fuses outdoor performance engineering with city-inspired streetwear design, and is inspired by their shared passions for the outdoors.

Specific to what inspired the look of the shoes, Hoka said the Boston-based retailer created aesthetics that “channels the four seasons of New England.” Also, the materials were chosen, according to Hoka, “to endure ever-evolving conditions” that could be worn both for daily wear or performance situations. As for the colors, Bodega opted for hues that are reminiscent of fall in the Northeast, with the Kaha Low GTX dressed in primarily in a martini olive hue with hits of almond and the Ora Recovery Slide also executed in martini olive.

“Hoka stands at the intersection of style and function, continually innovating footwear. Most importantly, our team appreciates the quality and performance of Hoka footwear,” Bodega director of marketing Matt Zaremba said in a statement. “Because we are a bi-coastal brand, residing in cities with incredible outdoor resources nearby right outside city limits, we stay active. Whether escaping from the hustle and bustle of city living to refocus and ground ourselves, or chasing the next adventure, we rely on quality goods that will make the journey enjoyable while retaining our individual approach to style. Hoka is a key brand in the space that aligns with our personal and collective tastes and appreciation for getting up and getting out there.”

The Hoka x Bodega range arrives March 25 exclusively via Bodega.com and at Bodega stores, with a broader release on Hoka.com on April 1. The Kaha Low GTX will retail for $225 and the Ora Slide will come with a $60 price tag.

Bodega x Hoka Kaha Low GTX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka