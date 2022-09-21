Adidas’ ‘Black Panther’ Collection Available Early for AdiClub Members

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas has joined forces with frequent collaborator Marvel for its new collab. This time, the duo is celebrating the launch of Marvel’s forthcoming film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to deliver a new apparel and footwear collection.

The German sportswear giant revealed on its release calendar that a special Marvel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” capsule will launch before month’s end, but only AdiClub members will have access to the early drop.

The new Marvel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” x Adidas collection includes new iterations of the Ultra 4D, the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX, the Ultra Boost 5.0 DNA, and the SL20.3. Each of the pairs features special details that are inspired by the clothing and armor seen on the civilians in the fictional city, Wakanda.

In addition to the sneakers, the special capsule will include matching apparel pieces ranging from graphic hoodies, graphic t-shirts, joggers, shorts, socks, and hats.

“The marriage of two modern icons. These running shoes — part of the adidas x Marvel Black Panther collaboration — combine an adidas PRIMEKNIT upper with the adidas 4D midsole. Lace up for a locked-down feel and precisely tuned cushioning. The grippy rubber outsole delivers sure footing on slippery or sloping terrain,” Adidas wrote for the product description of the collaborative “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” capsule.

The Marvel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” x Adidas collection will be released exclusively to AdiClub members on Sept. 30 at Adidas.com at 3 a.m. ET. The pieces will retail between $35 to $220.

The lateral side of the Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever x Adidas Mahomes 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas