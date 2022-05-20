Images of Billie Eilish’s Nike Air Force 1 Low Collab Have Emerged

Billie Eilish attends the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Billie Eilish and Nike have joined forces once again, and just like their most recent drop, the project is centered around a new iteration of the classic Air Force 1.

After delivering a sustainable Air Force 1 High “Mushroom” collab in April, the Grammy-winning musician and the Swoosh will soon deliver a new Air Force 1 Low collab soon after images of the shoe have emerged courtesy of sneaker leak social media account @Solebyjc on Instagram.

The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab dons a tonal beige color scheme including on what appears to be a canvas-based upper and on the nubuck overlay panels. Just like the Air Force 1 High, the latest style features a co-branded footbed that appears to be made from repurposed materials to give the shoe a sustainable design. Rounding out the look is a beige midsole and a matching rubber outsole.

In addition to collaborating with Nike, Eilish has also teamed up with Jordan Brand, the subsidiary brand of the Swoosh, to deliver the beige-colored Air Jordan 15 and the vibrant Air Jordan 1 KO collabs in September 2021.

Although a first look at the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low was shared by @Solebyjc this week, release details for the collab have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

In related Nike news, Louis Vuitton is opening an exhibition in New York City this month to celebrate the launch of its collaborative Nike Air Force 1 collection, which was designed by its late artistic director Virgil Abloh.