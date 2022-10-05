Billie Eilish’s Nike Air Force 1 ‘Sequoia’ Collab Is Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike has joined forces with Billie Eilish for a new sneaker collaboration, and much like their most recent project, the pop artist has applied her own personal spin to the classic Air Force 1.

After delivering the “Mushroom” colorway in April, the sportswear giant has announced on its SNKRS release calendar that the latest Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Sequoia” makeup will drop before month’s end.

The collab dons a tonal green color scheme including on the nubuck-based upper that’s made from recycled content. Eilish puts her spin on the classic silhouette by applying multiple straps on the midfoot to give the shoe a modernized look. Additionally, the insole and the outsole are constructed of at least 8% of the Swoosh’s repurposed Grind material.

The lateral side of the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Sequoia.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“We’ve teamed up with Billie Eilish to pull the AF1 into a future-forward realm. With at least 8% Nike Grind material in the outsole and soft, synthetic nubuck leather (made with some recycled content), it lets you do good by looking good. The 4 extra straps with metal hardware modernize the look while the bulkier design adds Billie’s signature oversized style. Make the streets your stage—we’re listening,” Nike wrote for the product description of Eilish’s new Air Force 1 collab.

In addition to the sneaker, Eilish and Nike’s new collab will include a matching t-shirt, hoodie, and sweatpants.

The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Sequoia” will be released on Oct. 14 via SNKRS. The shoe will retail for $180.

In related Nike news, images of the unreleased Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low have emerged.

The medial side of the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Sequoia.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike