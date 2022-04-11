Billie Eilish and Nike Team Up for Sustainable Air Force 1 Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker collaboration between Billie Eilish and Nike is dropping soon.

After delivering a two-shoe collab with Jordan Brand, the subsidiary brand of Nike, in September 2021, the Grammy-winning musician and the Swoosh have confirmed that their Billie x Nike Air Force 1 “Mushroom” collab is hitting shelves before month’s end.

The sneaker collab features a monochromatic light brown upper that’s constructed with a synthetic nubuck material constructed from recycled content. According to Nike, Eilish gives her Air Force 1 collab five chunky straps at the mid-foot in addition to the traditional lacing setup, which is inspired by the Alpha Force Low and Air Trainer 3 silhouettes. Rounding out the design is a co-branded footbed, a Nike Grind midsole that’s constructed of repurposed materials, and a rubber outsole.

The lateral side of the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Mushroom” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In addition to the sneaker, the collaborative collection will include a matching mushroom-colored hoodie, t-shirt, and sweatpants.

“As a young, modern creative, Billie Eilish loves and respects the classics — including sneaker icons like the Air Force 1. For her own Air Force 1, she remixed the classic by choosing environmentally preferred materials,” the Swoosh wrote for the SNKRS product description of the collab.

The Billie x Nike Air Force 1 “Mushroom” collab will be released exclusively at store.billieeilish.com on April 24 and via the SNKRS app on April 25. The shoe will come with a $170 price tag.

The medial side of the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Mushroom” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Mushroom” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Mushroom” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike