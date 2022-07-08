Beyoncé Invites Fans On Ivytopia Journey In New Adidas x Ivy Park Collection With Striking Swimwear & Futuristic Sneaker Styles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Beyoncé keeps the surprises coming. Fans of the multi-hyphenate superstar will be happy to know that she’s continuing her longstanding partnership with Adidas. The latest drop from Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collection with Adidas is called Ivytopia and is defined as “a journey to discover one’s own nirvana.” Ivytopia is truly about overcoming a trying time together and embracing that light at the end of the tunnel with shining optimism in looks that will transcend and elevate any occasion. It’s time to emerge and rediscover the world around you.

Adidas x Ivy Park ‘Ivytopia’ collection.

Natural and supernatural inspiration blend seamlessly in the new collection, which features striking swimwear and modern silhouettes created with every body in mind. Colors include, quartz (off white), pyrite (silver), lapis lazuli (shock cyan), hawk’s eye (khaki) and jasper (solar yellow), a mystical crystal and floral-inspired print. By blending natural and organic elements with futuristic details and shapes, the Ivy Park design language evolves to another world.

Related The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 'Fade Salt' Gets a First Look A New Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT 'Slate Bone' Colorway Is Releasing Soon Beyonce Channels Lady Godiva in Spiked Bikini & 6-Inch Heels for 'Renaissance' Album Cover

Adidas x Ivy Park ‘Ivytopia’ collection.

The collection’s unique fabrics are amplified through lines and cuts that are abstract yet flattering. Equally focused on children’s wear, this drop offers a large selection of fashion, swim and activewear for kids of all ages.

Adidas x Ivy Park ‘Ivytopia’ collection.

Ivytopia footwear styles include the iconic Stan Smith , which has been re-worked with a bold and slightly futuristic look, creating an aesthetic that is defined by contrasts. Additionally, there are both a new iteration of the Savage sneaker with intricate paneling and lines that take the spotlight thanks to punctuating pops of color and an updated version of the mule, accentuated with sharp lines with a light-mesh fabric that ties into the apparel. The offering is rounded out with the Ultra Boost in engineered knit which provides a light touch through design and feel.