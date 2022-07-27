A Trio of Bape x New Balance 57/40 Styles Are Releasing This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A Bathing Ape (Bape) and New Balance will once again merge the world of streetwear and sportswear with their latest sneaker collab.

After delivering a pair of 2002R styles in May 2021, the legendary streetwear label and the Boston-based sportswear brand have come together in summer ’22 to deliver a new set of 57/40 collabs before week’s end.

This latest series of Bape x New Balance 57/40 styles will be available in three colorways including in multicolor, green, or gray makeups. The shoes feature a mesh-based upper and is coupled with premium suede overlay panels. Co-branding is printed on the tongue tag while Bape’s iconic camo print is stamped on the “N” logo on the midfoot. Completing the look is “A Bathing Ape” branding stamped on the heel counter while a two-tone midsole and a gray outsole complete the look.

The Bape x New Balance 57/40 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bape

Additionally, the capsule will include a matching apparel collection featuring co-branded t-shirts, hoodies, shorts, and hats.

The Bape x New Balance 57/40 collection will be released at Bape.com today and will be available at Bape stores on Saturday. According to Bape’s website, the green colorway of the shoe will be released exclusively at Bape.com while the multicolor and gray iterations will be available at both Bape.com and at Bape stores. All three iterations of the collab will retail for 25,300 yen, which converts to $185.

In related New Balance news, the Boston-based sportswear brand unveiled tennis star Coco Gauff’s new signature tennis shoe, the New Balance Coco CG1.