A First Look at a Purported Balenciaga x Adidas Triple S Collab Surfaces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that Adidas has partnered with yet another luxury fashion brand for an upcoming sneaker collab.

Sneaker leak social media account @Apolloluo1976 shared images on Instagram yesterday of a purported Balenciaga x Adidas Triple S collab. The shoe dons a predominantly white color scheme on the premium leather upper that’s coupled with contrasting black accents including Adidas’ Three Stripes branding on the sides. Adding to the design is Balenciaga branding embroidered on the heel counter along with co-branding stamped on the heel tab. Capping off the design of the shoe is the signature triple-stacked midsole, which is also where the shoe gets its name.

The Balenciaga Triple S is one of the luxury fashion label’s most popular sneakers as it took home the top spot for Lyst’s hottest sneakers of the year in 2018.

Adidas’ purported Balenciaga collab isn’t the only time that the Three Stripes joined forces with a luxury fashion label to deliver a collaborative collection. The sportswear brand also dropped an eco-friendly Re-Nylon collection with Prada in January while Gucci has a footwear and apparel capsule dropping this year.

Although images of the purported collab were shared by @Apolloluo1976 on Instagram, release details for this Balenciaga x Adidas Triple S shoe have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related Adidas news, several Adidas Yeezy styles are hitting shelves this month including the launch of the all-new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Bone” and the return of the coveted Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner.”