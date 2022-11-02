Balenciaga’s Next Adidas Collection Drops This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Balenciaga and Adidas are back with a new apparel and footwear collection.

The luxury fashion house announced on its website that a new collaborative capsule designed in collaboration with the German sportswear brand for fall ’22 will launch before week’s end.

The sneakers in the collection will feature tonal colorways of the popular Balenciaga Triple S and Sock Runner sneakers. Both pairs don a stealthy black color scheme at the base of the upper. For the first silhouette, white Three Stripes and Balenciaga branding are featured on the midfoot while co-branding appear on the ankle collar. The look of the Triple S sneaker is completed with a matching black tooling while the Sock Runner breaks up the look with a contrasting white midsole.

“A collaboration between Balenciaga and Adidas recontextualizes elements of sportswear that have been a part of Balenciaga’s creative language,” Balenciaga said about its collab with Adidas. “The line of ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, jewelry, and accessories are marked with a badge of sport or trefoil logo over the name Balenciaga in the lowercase adidas typeface.”

In addition to the sneakers, the latest Balenciaga x Adidas collection will include co-branded tracksuits, denim jackets, jeans, t-shirts, bags, among many other accessories.

The new Balenciaga x Adidas collection will be released tomorrow at Balenciaga.com, Confirmed app, and at Balenciaga stores. At the time of writing, retail pricing for the pieces has not yet been revealed by either of the parties involved.