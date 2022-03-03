A Pair of Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL Collabs Are Dropping Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bad Bunny and Adidas have a pair of collaborative sneakers dropping soon.

After delivering a new Forum Powerphase collab in January, the German sportswear giant confirmed today via its launch calendar that two new Response CL makeups that are designed by the Puerto Rican musician will hit shelves before the month’s end.

The latest Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL collabs are presented in two colorways including vibrant yellow and silver looks. The model features a mesh-based upper that’s coupled with premium leather overlay panels. Bad Bunny adds its signature touches to the shoe by applying his bunny logo on the footbed along with a subtle heart detail by the toe box. Rounding out the design is an EVA foam midsole and a rubber outsole.

The medial side of the Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

“When Bad Bunny walks into a room, you notice him. The King of Latin Trap commands a presence with his eclectic fashion sense and fluid sense of expression. These Adidas Response CL Bad Bunny Shoes are an extension of that, completely redefining an early 2000s running shoe into something fresh for today,” Adidas wrote for the collab’s product description.

The pair of Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL styles will be released on March 10 via the Confirmed app and at select Adidas retailers for $160 each. The yellow colorway will launch exclusively in Puerto Rico, North America and Latin America.

The lateral side of the Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas