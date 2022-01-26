Images of Bad Bunny’s New Adidas Forum Powerphase Collab Have Emerged

Bad Bunny and Adidas have another sneaker collab coming soon.

After delivering an all-black Forum Buckle Low style in August, the German sportswear giant and the Puerto Rican musician are expected to drop their latest Forum Powerphase collab after product images of the shoe surfaced this week.

The shoe features a predominantly brown color scheme on the mesh-based upper that’s combined with suede and leather overlay panels on the mudguard and heel. Breaking up the look is the orange Three Stripes branding on the sides including the rapper’s first name printed at the midfoot, a black toe box and a blue heel counter. Similar to previous sneaker collabs from Bad Bunny and Adidas, the forthcoming Forum Powerphase shoe will feature two overlapping tongues and heel tab along with a co-branded footbed. Rounding out the design is a brown rubber midsole and outsole.

Based on the name of the silhouette, the forthcoming collab from Bad Bunny and Adidas combines key details from both the classic Forum and Powerphase models to create a hybrid design.

Although images of the Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Powerphase collab have emerged, release details for the shoe have yet to be announced by the rapper or the brand.

A front view of the Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Powerphase. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The medial side of the Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Powerphase. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heel’s view of the Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Powerphase. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

