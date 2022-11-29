Images of Bad Bunny’s Adidas Campus Collab Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bad Bunny has already amassed an impressive lineup of Adidas collaborations since the forming of their partnership in March 2021 and now, the Puerto Rican rapper and the sportswear giant have another sneaker project in the works.

Sneaker leak social media account @Houseofheat shared product images on Instagram yesterday of the forthcoming Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus collab. The sneaker was initially previewed by the rapper when he wore the pair in his “El Apagón” music video.

The latest retail photo reveals that the shoe will don a subtle off-white color scheme throughout the entirety of the shoe, including on the hairy suede upper and the premium leather ankle collar. Similar to previous collabs between the rapper and the Three Stripes, this latest sneaker features dual tongues and heel tabs along with Bad Bunny’s signature eyes logo on the tongue. Rounding out the design of the collab is an outsole that extends onto the upper.

At the time of publication, Bad Bunny and Adidas have collaborated on multiple silhouettes, including the Powerphase, the Response CL and the ever-popular Forum Buckle Low that have now launched in multiple colorways.

According to @Houseofheat, the Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus collab is slated to hit retail in January. At the time of publication, the release details for the latest sneaker project have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

