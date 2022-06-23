Crocs and Stance Tap B. Thom for a Collaboration Inspired by the Artist’s Grandmother’s Quilts

An artistic three-way collaboration with Stance and Crocs is on the way.

The two beloved brands have tapped artist B. Thom for a collaboration, bringing his DIY approach to fine art to the Stance Icon Crew Sock and the Crocs Classic Clog. The artist took inspiration for the collab, the companies explained, from his grandmother’s quilts and their organic floral patterns, and are executed with his famed high-contrast, hand-painted aesthetic.

B. Thom’s collaborative Stance Icon Crew Sock and Crocs Classic Clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stance

For the Classic Clog — the 2021 FNAA Shoe of the Year — the artist reimagined the style with orange as a base hue and a floral all-over print, giving the pattern an analog copy machine feel. B. Thom also created custom Jibbitz charms for the collab.

As for the Stance Icon Crew Sock, the artists executed his floral designs on the mostly white sock with hits of orange. The socks feature the brand’s Infinknit technology, which were created to offer all-day arch support and feature seamless toe closure for an anti-friction finish.

B. Thom’s collaboration on the Stance Icon Crew Sock and the Crocs Classic Clog will retail for $85 for the pairing and will be available via Stance.com and Crocs.com on June 28.

B. Thom x Crocs Classic Clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stance

B. Thom x Stance Icon Crew Sock. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stance

B. Thom with this collaborative Crocs Classic Clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stance