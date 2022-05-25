Awake NY Highlights Local Artists With New Crocs Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Crocs and Awake NY have joined forces yet again, and just like their most recent collab, the beloved Classic Clog is getting a new look.

After delivering a purple-colored clog in November 2021, the Queens, NY-based label and the global footwear brand teamed up in spring ’22 to deliver a new Crocs Classic Clog collab today.

According to the collaborators, this project is inspired by a wardrobe staple from Awake NY founder Angelo Baque, which is a custom pair of pants made by one of his closest friends. The collaborative Awake NY x Crocs Classic Clog dons a paint splatter pattern covering the entirety of the white upper while special Jibbitz charms, which spell out the brand name and feature a bunny graphic from Awake NY’s Spring 2022 collection, are also included.

The Awake NY x Crocs Classic Clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of Awake NY

The campaign for the Awake NY x Crocs Classic Clog collab also highlights local artists and creative spaces that contribute to their community.

“These Crocs are an ode to the artisans, craftspeople and makers,” Baque said about his latest Crocs collab. “The design pays homage to my favorite pair of pants, which were custom-made by a very dear friend of mine. I’m in awe of those who work with their hands, especially in today’s times. That’s why I chose to highlight local artisans and spaces for the campaign.”

The Awake NY x Crocs Classic Clog collab launched today and was available at Footlocker.com, Awakenyclothing.com, Foot Locker stores, and at the Awake NY store. The clog retailed for $70.