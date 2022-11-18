Ava Max Releases Shoe Collection With Skechers, More Styles Coming in 2023

Skechers has teamed up with multi-platinum global pop star Ava Max on a limited-edition footwear collection.

The first two styles, which launch today, feature the Skechers x Ava Max: Roadies Surge, a high-top lace-up fashion sneaker boot with a black patent leather upper and classic rugged lug outsole, and the Skechers x Ava Max: Uno Hi, an elevated update to the footwear brand’s Uno fashion sneaker in monochromatic off-white with patent leather trim on a platform wedge.

According to Skechers, the partnership first started last year with Ava Max wearing the brand’s D’Lites style in her “My Head and My Heart” video. This led to a campaign, which launched earlier this year for the brand’s best-selling Uno sneaker.

In a statement on Thursday, Ava Max said it was “incredible” working with the brand to bring her vision to life. “I wanted to create my own spin on classic silhouettes, and I am so excited for it to finally be here,” the pop star said.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

The global hitmaker, whose tracks have been streamed more than 12 billion times, was recently honored with awards for International Artist of the Year and Best Video of the Year at the 2022 LOS40 Music Awards in Spain, and performed her new single “Million Dollar Baby” at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Dusseldorf on Sunday. Her second studio album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, is scheduled to be released on Jan. 27, 2023.

The first limited-edition Skechers x Ava Max capsule collection is now available at skechers.com and in select Skechers flagship stores. Additional styles will follow later in 2023.

The Skechers x Ava Max: Roadies Surge CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

This launch is the latest celebrity tie-up for the brand. In March, Skechers tapped legendary lifestyle icon Martha Stewart as an ambassador. As a face of the brand, Stewart served up some of her signature flair in a commercial and marketing campaign for the brand’s comfort footwear across the United States and Canada.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the brand launched two commercials featuring legendary musician Willie Nelson. Filmed on location at Nelson’s Luck Ranch near Austin, Texas, the first spot featured his hit song “On the Road Again” while the second ad offered a twist on Nelson’s signature advocacy to legalize…comfort.

The Skechers x Ava Max: Uno Hi CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

In addition to Nelson and Stewart, Skechers’ team of ambassadors includes fitness gurus and television personalities Brooke Burke and Amanda Kloots, as well as golfers Brooke Henderson and Matt Fitzpatrick, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and a slate of sports icons including Tony Romo, Howie Long, Cris Carter, Sugar Ray Leonard and Rusty Wallace.

Skechers will be honored as Company of the Year at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 at Cipriani South Street in New York.