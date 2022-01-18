Atmos and Sean Wotherspoon Come Together on a Vegan Adidas Collab

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sean Wotherspoon and Adidas Originals have another must-have collab on the way. This time, the Round Two co-founder and the German sportswear giant tapped Atmos for a three-way sneaker project that’s centered around a new iteration of the Superturf Adventure sneaker.

Adidas revealed on its release calendar that the Atmos x Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Superturf Adventure will hit shelves before week’s end.

The collab dons neutral tones throughout a majority of the upper starting with the light gray mesh as the base while sail overlay panels appear at the midfoot on both the lateral and medial sides. Breaking up the look is a bright orange eye stay and sock liner while a detachable corduroy bag is attached to the tongue and shoelaces. According to Adidas, the collab is made with vegan materials including 20% of the upper are made with a minimum of 50% recycled content.

Prior to this Superturf Adventure collab, Wotherspoon and Atmos have joined forces in 2019 to deliver a multicolored iteration of the Asics Gel-Lyte 3.

The Atmos x Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Superturf Adventure will be released this Friday at 10 a.m. ET at Adidas.com and the Adidas Confirmed app. The shoe will come with a $160 price tag.

A front view of the Atmos x Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Superturf Adventure. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The medial side of the Atmos x Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Superturf Adventure. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heel’s view of the Atmos x Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Superturf Adventure. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Atmos x Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Superturf Adventure. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas