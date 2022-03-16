×
Ashley Tisdale Unveils Her ‘Frenshe’s Picks’ Curated Line of Sandals With Koolaburra by Ugg

By Jacorey Moon
Ashely Tisdale and Koolaburra by Ugg announced a curation of “Frenshe’s Picks” for her website Frenshe.com.

Frenshe is a community-driven platform inspired by Tisdale’s desire to be authentic about mental health and wellness. The product curation is a message of creating an inviting, comfortable space to be candid about all aspects of life blended with the everyday comfort of Koolaburra.

The edit includes five different types of spring sandals that reflect the iconic ease of Southern Californian living. The styles included are the BRB Slide, which comes in black and gray and features a quilted faux leather upper with a plush faux fur top sole. The Fuzz-it Sandal has colorful crisscross straps for a fun touch. The Furr-ah silhouette comes in black and incorporates duo straps with decorative buckles and a sawtooth sole. The Cameal Slide comes in rosette and pale blush and is a modern take on the traditional slide and has a faux fur braided upper with an open-toe silhouette.

“I’m excited to partner with Koolaburra by Ugg to curate Frenshe’s Picks,” said Frenshe founder, Ashley Tisdale. “Frenshe is a community that welcomes and creates a space for individuals to be comfortable expressing themselves. As a brand, Koolaburra by Ugg celebrates comfort in the everyday through style while offering wearers the opportunity to express themselves without sacrificing quality.”

Frenshe’s picks are available for purchase now at Koolaburra.com, where all retail for $60.

Ashley Tisdale, Koolburra by Ugg, Frenshe, March 16 2022
