Ashley Graham Glams Up for Modern Bridal Dressing in Suit & Hidden Heels for New Pronovias Collection

Ashley Graham is celebrating bridal fashion this summer, thanks to her new collection with Pronovias Group. The bridal group and Graham’s second collection, highlighting the 2023 season, has launched just in time for warmer days ahead.

The supermodel posed with a group of models for her collection’s campaign in a white suit with an asymmetric peplum blazer, as well as matching trousers. A silky top with flowing sleeves and romantic lace trim completed her modern bridal look. Though her shoes weren’t visible, Graham appeared to slip on a pair of matching pointed-toe heels for the occasion — which also happen to be a top trend within wedding shoes, as seen in new bridal lines by Betsey Johnson, Schutz and Stuart Weitzman.

Ashley Graham poses with models in the second Ashley Graham x Pronovias bridal campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Pronovias

Graham’s second Pronovias collection, available online now, is continuing the company’s commitment to size-inclusive fashion, with an extended sizing range of US sizes 0-32. According to Pronovias designer Alessandra Rinaudo, Graham’s new collection placed greater emphasis on textures, details and the potential for the dresses to be worn in a variety of wedding celebrations. Graham’s new line features 17 romantic styles, ranging from mermaid to bohemian, that include voluminous skirts, lace, boning and sheer paneling details. The collection also features a variety of silhouettes, from strapless to long-sleeved.

“I’m so excited that Pronovias Group and I were able to collaborate again and continue to create luxury bridal dresses for women of all shapes and sizes,” Graham said in a statement. “I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve done with this amazing collection because every woman deserves to feel beautiful and comfortable on their wedding day.”

When it comes to footwear, Graham’s wardrobe ranges from sporty to slick. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

