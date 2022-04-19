DC Shoes and Andy Warhol Foundation Launch Art-Filled ‘Collisions’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

DC Shoes has taken its signature skater footwear to artistic heights, thanks to a new collaboration with the Andy Warhol Foundation.

The pair’s “Collisions” menswear collection, launched this weekend, is inspired by the notion of four opposing ideas: war and peace, life and death, strength and fragility and saints and sinners. All pieces in the collection are created in tandem with these themes, many of them based on the four concepts individually through specific prints. It’s also notably affordable, currently ranging from $30-$90 — easily allowing anyone to own a Warhol through the skate brand.

DC’s Andy Warhol Manteca sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of DC Shoes

DC’s Andy Warhol Manual Hi High Top sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of DC Shoes

The collaboration is filled with a range of Warhol’s iconic consumerist and tongue-in-cheek works. The artist’s instantly recognizable prints of flowers, knives, skulls, cows, “Fragile” signs and the “Last Supper” serve as hallmarks across a range of pieces. Most commonly, the prints are cast in black and white or multicolored palettes across a range of sneakers, including high and low-top lace-up styles like DC’s signature Manual S, Manual Hi and TK. However, two flat Lynx and Bola slides and slip-on Manual and Villain styles are also given the graphic treatment from the aforementioned artwork.

These aren’t the collection’s only kicks, either – forthcoming pairs available for pre-order include similarly printed takes on the brand’s Lynx Zero S, Net, Court Graffik, Pure and Manteca styles.

DC’s Andy Warhol Manual S sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of DC Shoes

DC’s Andy Warhol Villain shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of DC Shoes

DC and the Foundation have also added sporty apparel that’s equally ready for the skate ramps and everyday wear to their capsule. The same sneaker prints are given standalone and repeated patterns across short and long-sleeved T-shirts and hoodies, plus a zip-up jacket currently available for pre-order.

A model poses in DC Shoes’ Andy Warhol “Collisions” campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of DC Shoes

The accompanying campaign features models and pro skateboarder Evan Smith, fully decked in pieces from the collection. Whether they’re posing, skateboarding or smashing through glass, the imagery literally emphasizes the collaboration’s themes of clash and collisions.

Evan Smith skates in DC Shoes’ Andy Warhol “Collisions” campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of DC Shoes

Models pose in DC Shoes’ Andy Warhol “Collisions” campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of DC Shoes

You can shop the full collection now on DC’s website.