Anderson .Paak and Vans Have a New Collection Dropping This Week

Vans has tapped the Grammy-winning musician Anderson .Paak for the release of its next collaborative collection.

After the project was teased by .Paak on social media in February, the Anaheim, CA-based skatewear brand has announced that their latest footwear and apparel collection will hit stores this Thursday.

According to the brand, the styles from the Anderson .Paak x Vans collection, which is also referred to as the “Vanderson” collection by the brand, is inspired by the musician’s heritage and community.

The sneakers for the project will feature the EPaak Sport along with the classic Authentic and Old Skool silhouettes. All three pairs will don a custom paisley print throughout while co-branding appears on the tongue tag. Completing the look for the three styles is a white vulcanized midsole and the text “Sick Vibes” printed on the waffle outsole. Additionally, the collab will include matching t-shirts, trousers and jackets donning tie-dye and paisley patterns.

In addition to the products, the duo has also created a visual campaign directed by Anderson himself and it features actress Marsai Martin alongside his family including his son, sister, nieces and nephew.

The latest Anderson .Paak x Vans collection will be released this Thursday at Vans.com and at select Vans retailers. At the time of publication, the retail pricing for the pieces has not yet been announced by the brand.

