Anderson .Paak Celebrates Timeless Footwear In Vans ‘Classic Since Forever’ Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Vans has announced its “Classic Since Forever” campaign with musician and pop star Anderson .Paak. The Vans Global Music ambassador and collaborator shows his love for the brand’s most iconic styles in a light-hearted video and lookbook.

.Paak understands the importance of sticking to his roots and trusting his taste, much like the Vans Classics line. The collection includes some of Vans most timeless styles — the Authentic, Era, Slip-On, Sk8 Hi and Old Skool, some of which were included in the recent “Vanderson” collection — all done up in familiar color schemes. The Vans Classics line was made for free spirits, innovators, creators and anyone anywhere in the world with an “Off the Wall” mindset of their own.

.Paak harbors a deep knowledge of (and appreciation for) the classics. His projects pay homage to icons of the past by fusing the lessons their art offers with his unique methods of creative expression.

In 2020, Vans announced their partnership with the musician and confirmed that he is their first global music ambassador. Vans global music marketing lead Tierney Stout explained that he is excited to join forces with the Grammy Award winner and is looking forward to working on creative initiatives with him.

“We are inspired by AP’s multifaceted creative talent and are excited to continue to partner with him throughout the next year for curated music and art initiatives, product design and enabling creativity within the local community and around the world,” Stout said in a statement. “Anderson epitomizes creative expression and we are thrilled to officially welcome him into the Vans family.

Each pair in the Vans Classics line is spotlighted in the new collection and short video that shows .Paak drumming in full ‘70s-inspired Silk Sonic regalia, including his signature mushroom wig. The pairs shown in the video are available now via Vans.com/classics.