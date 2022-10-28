Adidas Braces For Winter With New And Wander X Terrex Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

With the winter season right around the corner, Adidas is preparing fans for the colder weather ahead with its latest collaborative efforts.

The German sportswear brand announced it has joined forces with Japanese outdoor label And Wander to deliver a new sneaker and apparel collection that’s hitting retail next week.

According to Adidas, this project with And Wander is inspired by the “essential need to connect with nature,” with the pieces from the project designed to encourage outdoor adventures. At the center of the collection is the Terrex Free Hiker 2 shoe, which has been given a visual update for the collab. The boot features a breathable upper that’s made with the sustainably-focused Parley Ocean Plastic and is paired with plush Boost cushioning in the midsole. The shoe is available in two colorways including in white and black.

In addition, the project includes a collaborative down jacket, a fleece jacket, pants a bucket hat, socks, and a backpack.

“Since day one, we’ve been designing functional, forward-thinking outdoor product that helps people get out into the elements,” says Birgit Freundorfer, senior design director at Adidas Terrex. “It’s a vision shared by Keita Ikeuchi and Mihoko Mori at and wander, who continue to establish themselves as one of the leading outdoor labels in the world. Functionality is always at the brand’s core but their creative vision to deliver reimagined garments for an easy hike is why we wanted to collaborate with them. This is a collection that fits in everywhere, from streets to trails, while remaining committed to exploring more sustainable material solutions.”

The And Wander x Adidas Terrex collection will be released on Nov. 1 at Adidas.com and at Adidas retailers. The hiking boots will retail for $250.

The And Wander x Adidas Terrex hiking boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas