Yoon Ahn Teases New Ambush x Nike Air Force 1 Collab

Another sneaker collaboration between Ambush and Nike is in the works.

After delivering a set of Air Adjust Force collabs last month, Ambush co-founder Yoon Ahn shared images on Instagram this week of an upcoming Ambush x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab.

“Brought the sunshine w/ me to #Nike Campus today” Ahn wrote for the Instagram caption of her in the unreleased Ambush x Nike Air Force 1 collab.

The Ambush x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab shared by Ahn dons a predominantly green color scheme that covers the premium leather upper and comes with matching shoelaces. Breaking up the look are elongated neon yellow Swoosh logos on the sides, which is a detail that was introduced in the collaborator’s previous Dunk High collab. The detail was inspired by Japanese motorcycles, car and truck culture, with the Swoosh logo extending past the heel added to mirror the look of car exhaust pipes. Additional details include a striking yellow heel tab and matching lace dubrae at the forefoot, while an extended piece appears on the heel counter. Completing the design of the collab is a tonal green tooling.

Despite an early look at the sneaker from Ahn, release details for the Ambush x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

