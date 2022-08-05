A Pair of Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force Collabs Are Releasing This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
A new sneaker collaboration between Ambush and Nike is releasing soon.
The sportswear giant has revealed via its SNKRS release calendar that it has partnered with the Yoon Ahn-helmed fashion label to deliver a pair of new Air Adjust Force styles before month’s end.
The collaborative Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force collabs are launching in two contrasting styles, including in a “Summit White and Black” makeup alongside a “Black and Psychic Purple” colorway. The silhouette was originally released in 1996 and was best known for its removable midfoot strap for personalization. The sneaker features a premium full-grain leather upper that’s housed within the aforementioned strap. Co-branding appears on the heel and is also printed on the footbed.
“Yoon Ahn hits refresh on the clandestine hoops shoe you’ve longed to see back on the streets. From rich, full-grain leather to co-branded details that add currency to your step, the Air Adjust Force x AMBUSH lets you dance the line between off-court style and runway flair,” Nike wrote for the product description of the collabs.
The Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force collabs will be released at Aug. 19 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will retail for $210 each.
In related Nike news, a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” styles are launching via SNKRS on Aug. 11 for $150 each.