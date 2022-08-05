A Pair of Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force Collabs Are Releasing This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker collaboration between Ambush and Nike is releasing soon.

The sportswear giant has revealed via its SNKRS release calendar that it has partnered with the Yoon Ahn-helmed fashion label to deliver a pair of new Air Adjust Force styles before month’s end.

The collaborative Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force collabs are launching in two contrasting styles, including in a “Summit White and Black” makeup alongside a “Black and Psychic Purple” colorway. The silhouette was originally released in 1996 and was best known for its removable midfoot strap for personalization. The sneaker features a premium full-grain leather upper that’s housed within the aforementioned strap. Co-branding appears on the heel and is also printed on the footbed.

The lateral side of the Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“Yoon Ahn hits refresh on the clandestine hoops shoe you’ve longed to see back on the streets. From rich, full-grain leather to co-branded details that add currency to your step, the Air Adjust Force x AMBUSH lets you dance the line between off-court style and runway flair,” Nike wrote for the product description of the collabs.

The Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force collabs will be released at Aug. 19 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will retail for $210 each.

The Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike