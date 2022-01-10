More Allbirds x Staple Colorways Are Coming

Allbirds and Staple are back for round two.

After the successful launch of their initial collab in December, Allbirds and Jeff Staple, founder of his eponymous Staple brand, are releasing two new colorways of the limited-edition Staple Dasher this month.

The latest look is an updated play on the “inside out” style of their first collab, but with a new twist. According to Allbirds, the new collaborative shoe displays a higher carbon footprint of 12.5 kg CO2 this go around, accounting for the impact of transportation. This is 3 points higher than their last shoe which came in at 9.2 kg CO2e.

The first “Medium Grey” colorway will release on Jan. 13 only on Allbirds app while the “Multi-Melange” colorway will drop on Jan. 20 via Allbirds.com and Staple.com, on the Allbirds app, and in Allbird’s locations in SoHo, San Francisco, LA Century City, Harajuku, and Berlin. Both colorways will retail for $150.

Staple’s first iteration of the Tree Dasher, which dropped on Dec. 10, was delivered in the brand’s signature gray and pink hues. The upper featured tonal grays as well as hits of pink, a pink outsole, and a label on the upper reading 9.2 kg CO2e per its carbon footprint.

The first collab also included Trino Tuber socks featuring the iconic Staple Pigeon logo and a limited-edition T-shirt which featured an illustration from Staple’s Reed Art Department and the product’s carbon footprint of 7.1 kg CO2e.