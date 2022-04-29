Aldo & Disney Collaborate on Princess-Inspired Glass Slippers, Rose Sneakers & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Many people will know what it feels like to be a Disney princess — thanks to Aldo’s new limited edition collection. The popular retailer has teamed up with Disney to release a variety of fairytale footwear that will bring out the magic in you. Inspired by the spirit of Ariel, Jasmine, Tiana, Cinderella, Belle and Snow White, each princess’s unique style comes alive in this collaboration.

Aldo x Disney Princess Collection. CREDIT: Aldo

The Disney Princess X Aldo Collection crafts an ideal harmony between the nostalgia of the brave and beloved princess with cutting edge silhouettes, trends and accents — making it the perfect fit for a modern fairytale. From a casual take on the iconic “Glass Slipper” to a strappy iridescent “Under The Sea” high heel, each style will make you step into a whole new world. Gems and crystals adorn these silhouettes for extra sparkle and shine, while whimsical sayings and symbols are present throughout the collection for that extra surprise and delight.

Along with footwear, the iconic collaboration also includes a variety of notable accessories that are Fairy Godmother-approved. After all, what would a princess be without the key element that makes her feel and look like royalty? The items range from colorful jewels to ocean charms and an exclusive storybook frame clutch that is made up of pearls and gold foil details.

Disney x Aldo ‘Belle of the Ball’ Collection. CREDIT: Aldo

Waltz into the world of enchantment with a collection inspired by Belle’s signature golden hue. Clear block heels house true love’s eternal rose, while Après-ball, laced-up classic white sneakers with quilted stitching, embossed roses, and sleek gold hardware dazzle the night away.

The Disney x Aldo Roseslipper features an enchanted rose encased in a translucent high heel, this strappy metallic pair will have you feeling like the belle of the ball. The Rosestep Strappy Slip On Heeled Sandal includes a square open toe in a champagne colorway that matches Belle’s iconic golden ball gown.

Disney x Aldo ‘Royalslipper.’ CREDIT: Aldo

The Royalslipper includes a transparent teal pump with a delicate ankle strap and signature magic lamp charm.

Disney x Aldo ‘Glass Slipper.’ CREDIT: Aldo

The Glass Slipper features a transparent pump with subtle iridescent details and clear ankle strap.

Disney x Aldo ‘Seaslipper’.

Make a shimmering statement in these strappy Seaslipper. The iridescent high heels are finished with an under-the-sea texture and striking charmed-chain detail.

Disney x Aldo ‘Wishstep’ High Heeled Sandal.

Slip into the Wishstep High Heeled Sandal. The standout mules features a glittering gold ombre with a chic square toe.

