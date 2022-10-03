A New Trio of Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 650Rs Are Releasing Soon

The Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 650R collab in the green colorway.

Frequent collaborators Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance have joined forces once again and just like their recent sneaker collab, the duo is releasing new colorways of the classic 650R silhouette.

After dropping a series of 550 styles in June, the New York City-based label and the Boston-based sportswear brand have revealed that their latest Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 650R colorways are launching this week.

The latest Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 650Rs feature a sail-based mesh upper and the three iterations are differentiated by the green, navy, or gray leather overlay panels. Marking the collab is the co-branded tongue tag as well as the Aime Leon Dore and New Balance logos stamped on the heel. Rounding out the look of the shoes are the tonal sail midsole.

In addition, New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore also confirmed on Instagram this month that a new set of 550 makeups will be released before year’s end. The styles will be part of the label’s Fall/Winter ’22 collection.

The draw for the latest Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 650R styles is open at the time of writing at Aimeleondore.com for a retail price of $165 before it closes on Oct 6 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The shoes are available in sizes ranging from a men’s size 4 to a men’s size 13.

In related New Balance news, the brand just dropped its latest 2022 TCS New York City Marathon collection.

The Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 650R collab in the navy colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aime Leon Dore