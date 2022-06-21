Aimé Leon Dore Opens Raffle For New Balance 550 Collabs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance have more colorways of their acclaimed 550 collabs coming soon.

After teasing the project on social media in March, the New York City-based fashion label has now opened the draw for its latest series of New Balance 550 styles via its website.

The latest offerings of the Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550 collab feature a premium white leather upper and are paired with contrasting accents of purple, olive, or brown that dress on the ankle collar, the signature ‘N’ logo and ‘550’ branding on the sides, and heel counter. Giving the shoes a vintage-inspired look is a sail co-branded tongue tag featuring a special apple logo at the center along with a matching midsole and a solid rubber outsole.

The first set of Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550 collabs was released in October 2020, with this latest set being the third of the drops. The collaborators also released several iterations of the New Balance 650R high-top in April.

The draw for the three Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550 styles is open now at Aimeleondore.com until 11:59 p.m. ET tonight. All three colorways are available in men’s sizes, which range between 4 to 13. Each pair will come with a $130 price tag.

In related New Balance news, the sportswear brand is suing Steve Madden for its copycat sneakers.

The lateral side of the Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550.

