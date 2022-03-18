Aimé Leon Dore Previews Upcoming New Balance 550 Collabs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance have joined forces yet again, and just like their previous team-ups, the collab will include new iterations of the 550 basketball oxford.

The sporty New York-based label shared a teaser of its forthcoming Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550 styles on Instagram today, revealing three new looks for the popular basketball oxford shoe from the sportswear brand that’s dropping in spring/summer ’22 season.

Similar to past styles, the shoes start off with a premium white leather upper that’s coupled with colorful accents of purple, olive, or brown applied on the ankle collar, the signature ‘N’ logo and ‘550’ branding on the sides, and heel counter. Adding to the look is a co-branded tongue tag along with a matching footbed. Completing the look is a sail midsole to give the shoe a vintage look and a solid rubber outsole donning one of the aforementioned hues.

Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance debuted their collaborative 550 styles in 2020, with a quartet of colorways that included gray, navy, red, and green looks. The duo followed their first drop with a new colorful set of styles in April 2021. In addition, the Aimé Leon Dore restocked their inaugural green, gray, and navy makeups in Sept. 2021, but the shoes sold out quickly.

Although Aimé Leon Dore shared a first look at its upcoming New Balance 550 styles today, the release date for the collab has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved but it will be released at Aimeleondore.com for $130 apiece.

In related New Balance news, Chicago designer Joe Freshgoods previewed an upcoming New Balance 9060 collab on Instagram last month.